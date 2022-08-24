Senadin teen who threatened to kill mum out on bail

MIRI (Aug 24): The Magistrates’ Court here today allowed a teenager, who pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation against his mother, to be released on bail pending his social report.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen allowed Fredrick Seling James, 18, from Senadin to be released on RM2,000 with one local surety.

The court fixed Sept 21 for further mention to hear the social report by an advisory officer from the Welfare Department.

According to the facts of the case, Fredrick threatened to kill his 42-year-old mother at a lot in Senadin here at 11pm on Aug 21.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted, while the accused was not represented by counsel.