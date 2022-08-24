S’wak govt allocates RM20 mln grants for business start-up

KUCHING (Aug 24): The Sarawak government has allocated RM20 million as grants under the 12th Malaysia Plan to start businesses, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said young people or graduates who have not found jobs and are interested in starting a business should seize the opportunity.

“We want to focus on small and medium enterprises (SME) because we have a lot of resources and our people have talents, so we want to develop them.

“We have graduates who have ideas so we will help them to develop and increase their involvement in SMEs,” he said at the Sarawak Malay Graduates Convention 2022 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investments, also urged Malay graduates in the state to help develop SME entrepreneurs especially in rural areas.

On another note, he urged the Malays to be actively involved in the field of professional employment, including those related to high technology and digital technology.

“Information technology and high technology are also important fields that provide lucrative income, as can be seen at the Sama Jaya Technology Park and Samalaju Industrial Park (Bintulu).

“I am sure that many of our people are capable in these fields, but the important thing is to improve our education, skills and talents so that we can become catalysts and not just spectators to development,” he said.

Awang Tengah added that the field of high technology was now very necessary considering that Sarawak is moving towards a green economy and high-tech industry.

“This field provides employment and business opportunities for all of us including the Malays who already have their own capabilities,” he said.

Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, and Sarawak Malay Graduates Association (IGMS) president Datu Dr Sanib Said were among those present at the function.