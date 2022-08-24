Travellers barely trickling back to Limbang despite reopening of Brunei land borders

MIRI (Aug 24): The earlier anticipation of Brunei’s land borders reopening to be a boon for Limbang town has yet to fully materialise.

It has been observed that business in Limbang has improved by only about 10 per cent, even after Brunei reopened its land borders early this month.

The growth is still a far cry from the weekend rush seen during pre-Covid-19 times, says Chamber of Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) Limbang branch chairman Mohamad Abu Bakar, who has observed the situation over the past three weeks.

According to him, only food operations like eateries and hawkers selling vegetables and daily essential items have been doing quite well throughout this period.

Mohamad believes that a key factor offsetting the expectation of good business returning to Limbang is the 30km bridge linking mainland Brunei and its Temburong District.

“The relatively low number of visitors to Limbang, I think, is due to Bruneians bypassing Limbang by using the bridge to go directly to Lawas or Sabah,” he said.

The 30km bridge, the longest in Southeast Asia, facilitates the commuting across Brunei without the travellers having to pass the border checkpoints at Tedungan and Pandaruan, where they must undergo Immigration and Custom clearance; thus, significantly reducing travelling time and distance.

However, Mohamad acknowledged that amidst current circumstances, business in Limbang was still better than during the period when Brunei closed its borders.

He said he looked forward to the transformation of Limbang landscape, set to include a skybridge, waterfront and many other infrastructures.

“These should be the new attractions that are able to draw back visitors from the neighbouring country.

“Limbang must now beef up the promotion of its strengths and attractions, including the introduction of a river cruise for visitors to enjoy during their stay there,” said Mohamad , who is also Limbang Malay Association chairman.

For the record, there is a family-run boat travel service at Limbang River Bank for those wishing to enjoy the beauty of Limbang town from the riverview.

The operator charges RM7 per adult passenger, and RM4 per child passenger.

Covering the route from Kampung Pemukat to Taman Tasik Mas, the operation runs from 2pm to 10pm every day.

Every trip is limited to only 12 passengers.

Limbang has undergone a major transformation of its landscape over the past two years, including the ongoing Limbang Waterfront project that is set to feature the longest esplanade in Sarawak.