Umno political bureau holds meeting tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): Umno’s political bureau held a meeting at the party’s headquarters, here tonight.

Chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the meeting was attended by the party’s top leaders, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice president arrived at 8 pm.

Among those seen arriving at the lobby of Menara Dato Onn in the World Trade Centre (WTC) were Umno vice president Mahdzir Khalid and the party’s supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.

It is understood that tonight’s meeting seeks to discuss current developments including the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the conviction and the 12 years’ jail and RM210 million fine on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Ahmad Zahid in a statement posted on his official Facebook yesterday stressed that Umno would act rationally and continue to comply with the party’s wishes, adding that the party’s political bureau would meet soon.

“Let us continue to stand in solidarity. We will stay together through Datuk Seri Najib’s ups and downs.

“There is no betrayal among us. We know who is the real enemy and who is the real friend,” he said in the statement.

Ahmad Zahid is also expected to deliver a special address to Umno division committee members and leaders at the WTC this Saturday. – Bernama