Uni student in Sibu loses over RM15,600 to job scam

SIBU (Aug 24): A 21-year-old local university student has lost over RM15,600 to a job scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim came across a job offer on Facebook for a part-time online assistant’s position.

“The victim was in contact with a female suspect by phone, who told him that the job required him to purchase watches and air conditioners online.

“He was told to resell the items and promised 0.6 per cent commission for each sale,” Zulkipli said in a statement.

He said the victim transferred a total of RM15,612 to three bank accounts in seven transactions as instructed by the suspect.

However, the student only realised it was a scam when the suspect continued to ask him to make purchases.

“He also never received the promised commission despite having made seven sales transactions,” said Zulkipli.

This finally prompted the victim to lodge a police report yesterday.

Zulkipli advised members of the public not to easily believe vague online job offers promising high income or commission.

He said the public must always be careful and take preventive measures to avoid being scammed.