VIP room with fluffy pillows for Najib behind bars? Prisons Dept says fake

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): The Prisons Department today debunked claims that a special cushy cell has been prepared for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at Kajang Prison.

On its latest Facebook post, the department stamped the word “PALSU” — Malay for fake — in red capital letters across a photo showing a spacious room with showing white open shelves, several beds with fluffy pillows, a round table and what looks like a mini fridge, and urged the public to “stop spreading false information”.

The department’s denial follows circulation of the same photo on social media.

The photo appeared to originate from a Facebook account under the name D’eyo Adie, claiming the room to be a special prison cell for VIP convicts.

D’eyo Adie claimed these VIP prisoners would also get a private television set, internet access, books, air conditioning and sumptuous food and drink costing up to RM150 a day per person compared to the RM30 a day budgeted for “ordinary’ convicts.

Najib, 69, was sent to Kajang Prison yesterday evening shortly after losing his final appeal against his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction and sentence at the Federal Court.

He was found guilty of stealing RM42 million in funds belonging to the sovereign investment company and is being punished with 12 years in jail and a fine of RM210 million. – Malay Mail