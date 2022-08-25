APM personnel save juvenile croc from Kuala Baram sewage treatment plant

MIRI (Aug 25): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel rescued a one-metre-long juvenile saltwater crocodile from a drain at the sewage treatment plant in Kuala Baram last night (Aug 24).

APM Miri officer Capt (PA) Usman Harto said a squad of five personnel led by Cpl (PA) Jackson Thomas was deployed to the scene after receiving a call from a 31-year-old man at 8.42pm.

“Upon arrival, the squad was informed that he had earlier heard a sound coming from the drain and upon inspection he saw a juvenile crocodile.

“The squad managed to pull the juvenile saltwater crocodile, the size of an adult’s thigh, measuring around one metre long, out from the drain using special equipment,” Usman said in a statement.

The reptile was later secured with ropes for its safety and then transported to the APM operations centre.

It was later handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action.