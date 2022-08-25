At National Women’s Day celebration, Queen calls for more female ministers

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today called for more female representation in the Cabinet.

In an event attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today, Tunku Azizah reminded all that the voice of women is to be reckoned with and over the years, women have played an instrumental role in the development of the nation.

“Women represent 50 per cent of the total voters around the world. And yet, women only accounted for 2 per cent at the ministerial level.

“Therefore, this is where and why you should demand [for greater women representation],” said Tunku Azizah, gesturing to the audience at the 60th Women’s Day Celebration that was organised by the National Council Of Women’s Organisations (NCWO) here.

Also in attendance were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun as well as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri as well as NCWO president Prof. Emerita Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Hapsah Syed Hasan Shahabudin.

Apart from Rina and Nancy, the other women MPs holding full ministerial positions are National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Sadique and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Tunku Azizah added that Malaysia should not only empower women but also listen to the voices of women who are championing their rights.

She also spoke on how women played the role of peacemakers.

“From merely our house to generally the country, women can play their role in restoring peace whenever there is disorder,” said Tunku Azizah. — Malay Mail