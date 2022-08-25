Baru: Ex-border scout’s citizenship application was within reach

MIRI (Aug 25): The Home Ministry has already approved former border scout Basar Paru’s citizenship application, but he did not go to Putrajaya to complete the process, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

Baru, when contacted today, said he had personally read a copy of the approval letter a few years ago.

“To be fair, his application was in fact already approved. He was asked to go to Putrajaya to complete the process.

“I wrote then to the Director (of the National Registration Department (NRD) and the Home Minister (Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin) to just do the process in Lawas (NRD) office as he is not able to fly to Putrajaya,” said Baru.

Basar, however, was disappointed that there was no response to the letter since, he added.

“The department should be practical in such cases,” said Baru.

Basar, 92, passed away at the family’s home in Long Tuma, Lawas earlier today.

He had for decades attempted to apply for citizenship but until his final breath never received the good news he hoped for from the NRD.

Basar is the father of former Borneo Evangelical Church (BEM) Sarawak president Reverend Kalip Basar, who died in a helicopter crash near a remote timber camp in Limbang on July 17, 2003.