Bintulu Port clinches second consecutive gold at Australasian Reporting Awards

BINTULU (Aug 25): Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) has continued to build on its journey of reporting excellence, clinching the prestigious Gold Award at the 2022 Australasian Reporting Awards (ARA) for the second consecutive year.

The group received the award at a ceremony held in Sydney, Australia on July 18 for its 2020 Integrated Annual Report with the tagline ‘Keeping Our Global Trade Networks Open’.

The ARA is known for its rigorous adjudication process, with awards submissions coming from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, and Russia.

BPHB in a statement said this second consecutive ARA Gold Award has further underscored the group’s commitment to producing high-quality annual reports that are balanced, informative, and relevant and material to its stakeholders.

The ARA is currently in its 72nd year of existence and was created to uphold and improve reporting standards.

The Gold Award is conferred to organisations that demonstrate overall excellence in annual reporting by providing full disclosures of key aspects of the core business and high-quality coverage of areas that ARA has outlined in its judging criteria.

ARA’s criteria are also aligned with the international reporting benchmark standard, the Global Reporting Initiative, that calls on organisations to provide a balanced and reasonable picture of their economic, environmental, and social performance; facilitate comparability, benchmarking and assessment of performance; and address issues that concern stakeholders.

This latest win for the group also marks the fifth international award that Bintulu Port has garnered since commencing its integrated journey three years ago.

The group won back-to-back Silver Awards at the International Annual Report Competition in 2020 and 2021, Bronze for Asia’s Best Integrated Report (First Time) at Asia’s Sustainability Reporting Awards 2020, in addition to the Gold award at the 2021 ARA.

In commenting on the achievement, group chief executive officer Dato Mohammad Medan Abdullah said the group has certainly stepped up in how it has approached corporate reporting over the past three years, in line with its maturing integrated reporting journey.

“We remain fully committed to telling our stakeholders how we are advancing our business and how we are addressing challenges as well as sustainability-related risks, all narrated in the correct context.

“We are cognisant that there remains much more to be done to not only maintain the standards we have achieved, but to build on it further,” he said.

He added the group will continue benchmarking its disclosures against global best practices and international guidelines while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and risk management in line with its vision of being a World-Class Port Operator.

BPHB is a publicly listed investment holding company.

Its subsidiaries, Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd and Samalaju Industrial Port Sdn Bhd are engaged in the provision of port services which include marine services (towage, pilotage, mooring), cargo handling and storage, stevedoring, supply base services, and bunkering.

Its other subsidiary, Biport Bulkers Sdn Bhd, specialises in the provision of bulking installation services.

The group employs more than 1,500 people in Sarawak and is a key export gateway for palm oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Malaysia.

The group also operates the biggest container terminal in East Malaysia.