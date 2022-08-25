Court told Kong used Ecocerava to sponsor, boost his Facebook page

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Kuching High Court has been told that defendant Michael Kong had used Ecocerava Sdn Bhd to sponsor and boost his Facebook page.

Kong, special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, is being sued for defamation by entrepreneur Dato Richard Wee, who is also Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president, for allegedly disparaging his reputation via a Facebook post on July 21, 2020.

Chong is a lawyer for Kong in this defamation suit.

When being cross-examined by Wee’s counsel Shankar Ram Asnani, Kong admitted that he is a shareholder and director of Ecocerava.

Chong, however, objected to the corporate information on the company to be tendered as exhibit, stating it was irrelevant to the case which involved the post Wee claimed to be defamatory.

Nevertheless, the presiding Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab accepted the document as exhibit by virtue of the truth of its content.

“Corporate information of Ecocerava Sdn Bhd is marked as Exhibit P25,” the judge said.

Shankar: I show you another Facebook post under DAP Sarawak. You have used Ecocerava under your DAP Sarawak to boost your Facebook posting. Do you agree?

Kong: Some of my Facebook postings, I agree (it was sponsored by Ecocerava). But in so far as the Facebook post dated July 21, 2020 which the plaintiff complained of, it was not sponsored at all as you can see in Exhibit D19 (2), it merely says ‘published by Michael Kong’ as opposed to the loose sheet which was only extended to me, it states clearly that it was sponsored and ‘paid for (by) Ecocerava Sdn Bhd’. Therefore any act of sponsoring my Facebook post by Ecocerava Sdn Bhd is irrelevant to the present action.”

Chong, however, did not object to Shankar’s application to tender as exhibit, the printout of the Facebook post by Kong that was sponsored and paid for by Ecocerava.

On July 21 2020, Kong posted a statement on his Facebook page containing alleged defamatory remarks against Wee.

Wee is seeking general damages, exemplary damages for libel and malicious falsehood, and an injunction to restrain the defendant from publishing, causing to be published, circulating, and distributing the said post.

Assisting Shankar are lawyers Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is assisted by lawyer Sim Kiat Leng.

Kong was the defence witness who testified for the first time in the case starting today.

The trial hearing is now postponed to Oct 6 and 7 this year.