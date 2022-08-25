CP: Macau scams up in Sarawak, rake in RM9.4mln from victims

KUCHING (Aug 25): Macau scams in Sarawak rose to 148 cases involving losses of RM9.4 million from Jan 1 to July 31 this year, an increase of 41 cases compared to 2021.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in the same period last year, there were 107 Macau scam cases reported in the state.

Although the number of other commercial cases in the first seven months of 2022 had decreased, he said the losses incurred had increased.

From Jan 1 to July 31, 2022, there were 1,482 other commercial crimes recorded in the state, a decrease of 13.13 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 when 1,706 cases were reported.

“On its losses for the period, it was at RM40.5 million, while for the period of 2021, it was at RM35.2 million. This shows that there is an increase of RM5.2 million or 14.78 per cent,” he said.

He said the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Sarawak’s continuous efforts to curb commercial crime in the state have resulted in 605 arrests this year.

“A total of 826 people (including cases from the previous year) have been charged in court. The charges involve 751 investigation papers and a total of 1,213 charges with a total charge percentage of 50.67 per cent,” he said when met at his office here yesterday.

As for Macau scam cases, six have been charged in court during the first seven months of this year.

“There are a few examples on Macau Scam (internet), and one of them is through the online purchases or redemptions of prizes or gifts. For example, the scammer tells you that you have won a prize, and to claim the prize, you are asked to call a specific number, and to further claim it, you have to pay certain amount of money to get the prize.

“When it looks convincing enough, and you are so ambitious to win the prize, that is when without realising it, you have been cheated after spending certain amount of money which you have transfer to a mule account to ‘claim’ the prize,” he said.

Mohd Azman said other commercial crime cases that involve the most victims and losses in Sarawak are internet or online fraud – 266 cases with losses of RM1.4 million; impersonation – 141 cases with losses of RM3.6 million; non-existent loans – 140 cases with losses of RM1.03 million; and job offers – 129 cases with losses of RM1.7 million.

He reminded the public that the CCID is responsible for investigating cases such as fraud, criminal breach of trust, cybercrime, forgery, unlicensed moneylenders (Ah Long), and counterfeit money.

“People are advised to never disclose banking or financial information to unknown individuals; do not accept friend requests from unknown individuals through social media, especially from abroad; end the phone call immediately if you receive a mysterious call that talks about money or banking information.

“People are advised to exercise self-control and not panic easily with any allegations made against you by unknown callers. Members of the public are also advised not to rent or lend bank accounts to anyone for specific purposes that tend to engage in illegal activities,” he added.

The public can go to the PDRM Semak Mule portal at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ to check phone or account numbers given before making any transactions.

They can also contact the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559 or 03-26101599 from 8am to 8pm daily, or the CCID Infoline on 013-2111222 from 8am to 12 midnight daily to report complaints or for enquiries involving commercial crime.

Go to Cyber ​​Crime Alert Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) on Facebook for information on the latest scam modus operandi.