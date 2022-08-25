Desa Senadin palm fruit thief jailed four months

MIRI (Aug 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to four months in jail for stealing palm fruits.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen convicted Dave Beja, 36, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Lim also ordered for the sentence to run from the date of his arrest on July 17.

According to the facts of the case, Dave was found to have stolen a pile of palm fruits freshly harvested from an oil palm plantation in Desa Senadin and left along the roadside by its owner.

He moved the fruits into a car without the consent of the owner at around 1.15pm on July 17.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while Dave was not represented.