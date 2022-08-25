Dr Abd Rahman: Treated water for Sg Trombol, Nyabut villages by mid-2023

KUCHING (Aug 25): The problem of not having treated clean water experienced by residents of Kampung Sungai Trombol and Kampung Nyabut will soon be resolved with the implementation of the Zone 1 Rural Water Supply Project (BALB) Reticulation System for Kuching Division which started last July, said Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Speaking at the launch of the reticulation system for both villages yesterday, he said the field work had started in July this year and the project was expected to be fully completed by the second quarter of 2023.

“Before this, the residents from both villages got their water supply from rainwater and gravity feed. Once this project is fully completed, it will benefit approximately 600 residents in the two villages with clean and treated water.

“The ministry hopes that the water supply issues that have been plaguing the people, especially rural residents, will be resolved and at the same time bridging the gap between rural and urban residents so that they can enjoy this basic utility together.

“In solving the water supply problem in the area, this project is also expected to boost the socio-economic status of the local community and catalyse the tourism sector as well as guaranteeing a better quality life for the residents of Kampung Trombol and Kampung Nyabut,” he said.

He added this project worth around RM4.7 million is fully funded by the federal government and implemented by Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

“The close cooperation between the federal government through the Ministry of Rural Development and the Sarawak government through our ministry JBALB as implementing agency is one of the factors contributing to the implementation of this project,” he said.

The scope of this project involves the installation of reticulation pipes for a distance of approximately 11.2 km: 6.3km long 225mm/8 inch HDPE reticulation pipe; 4.3km long 160mm/6 inch HDPE reticulation pipe; 50m long 200mm/8 inch DI reticulation pipe; 500m long 150mm/6 inch DI reticulation pipe and distribution pipes to each house (up to the kitchen) along with one water tap.

Meanwhile, Kuching Water Board is entrusted by the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications to manage and handle all water supply matters for the two villages when it is fully completed by the second quarter of 2023.

Dr Abdul Rahman acknowledged that providing clean and treated water throughout Sarawak is a very challenging task because half of Sarawak’s population lives in rural areas with hilly, mountainous terrain and far upstream.

“But the Sarawak government still strives to ensure that all citizens, including those in remote rural areas, have supply of clean and treated water by the year 2030,” he said.

Also present at the event were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang who is also Batu Kitang state assemblyman, JBALB representative Lau Chong Choon and village head of the two villages, Sapuan Oya.