GE15: Larry confirms defending Julau, PBM to contest all incumbent seats

KUCHING (Aug 25): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has confirmed that he will defend Julau in the 15th general election (GE15).

Asserting that the press had misinterpreted PBM president-designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s comments at a media conference earlier today, he said the party will contest all seats currently represented by its members.

“I have listened to the recordings and have spoken to Zuraida about the matter. Basically the press has misinterpreted her statement. As far as PBM is concerned, it is contesting all incumbent seats, including Julau. That has not changed.

“If the situation changes, then we will re-look at our options. As President, I have the final say over the matter,” he said when contacted.

Sng maintained that PBM is not in Barisan Nasional (BN) and was not bound by any misunderstanding between BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said there is no reason for him not to defend Julau since he is the incumbent.

On Zuraida’s remarks, Sng said her press secretary was expected to issue a statement to clarify the matter.

Sng, who was yesterday awarded the Datukship in Melaka in conjunction with the state governor’s birthday, was elected as Julau MP in the 2018 general election as an independent. He became PBM president in January this year.

Earlier today, it was reported that Zuraida told a press conference that PBM would not be fielding any candidates in Sarawak in the next general polls.

“No, no, we are not (eyeing any seats in Sarawak),” she said, but when asked if the party will contest in Julau, she replied: “When the time comes, you will see, that’s all.”

On Aug 20, Zuraida said PBM was aiming to contest in seven parliamentary seats and another seven state seats in the 15th general election.