Man fined RM2,000 for gambling in Piasau

MIRI (Aug 25): A man was today fined RM2,000 in default two months in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here for gambling illegally in a public place.

Penny Moses, 27, from Jalan Pujut here pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi to a charge framed under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of case, Penny was found gambling at a table on the sidewalk by a shop in Jalan Piasau Utara here at 3.45pm on Aug 24.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.