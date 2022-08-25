Miri man jailed one day, fined RM10,000 for riding drunk

MIRI (Aug 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to one day in jail and fined him RM10,000 in default two months’ imprisonment for riding his motorcycle under the influence of alcohol.

The court also ordered for Stanley Michael’s driver’s licence to be suspended for two years.

The 31-year-old from Taman Tunku here was charged under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) (Amendment 2020), which carries a maximum imprisonment term of two years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000, in addition to disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for at least two years.

According to the facts of the case, Stanley was charged with having a blood alcohol level of 100mg per 100ml, exceeding the limit of 50mg per 100ml, while riding along Jalan Miri Airport here at 12.58am on July 31 this year.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted before Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen, while Stanley was not represented.