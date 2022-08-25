MMEA gives medevac assistance to Singaporean tanker crew member

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) provided medevac assistance to a crew member of Singaporean chemical tanker MT Theresa Libra yesterday (Aug 24).

In a statement today, MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the crew member suffered injuries to his fingers and right wrist, which needed immediate medical attention.

“A call was received of the situation from the tanker’s agent around 6.02pm on August 23 requesting assistance from us to transport the injured crew to a hospital for further medical treatment,” said Zin Azman.

He added that the tanker was directed to rendezvous with one of MMEA’s boats some 3.8 nautical miles northeast from Tanjung Po at 4.30pm yesterday (Aug 24).

“The victim, a 52-year-old from Myanmar, was then brought to MMEA Sarawak’s jetty before he was taken to hospital by an ambulance at 5.40pm,” said Zin Azman.

He added MMEA is always ready to provide emergency assistance to the maritime community.

For any emergencies at sea, contact MMEA Sarawak on 082-432544 or the Malaysian Emergency Response Services on 999.