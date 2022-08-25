Najib returns to court for 1MDB trial two days after jailing

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): All is peaceful and quiet at the court complex here ahead of today’s 1MDB trial as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak returns to the dock for the first time since being locked up in Kajang Prison.

There is none of the large crowds that had gathered outside of the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya housing the Federal Court last Tuesday when a panel of five judges unanimously decided to uphold his conviction, RM210 million fine and 12-year prison sentence for embezzling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Only two of the Umno politician’s supporters who regularly attend Najib’s court cases were spotted at the time of writing.

In comparison, a group of media personnel numbering between 20 and 30 people were present, some having turned up as early as 6.45am.

Police outriders on four motorcycles, several patrol cars, and three jeeps with heavily tinted windows — one of which was believed to have carried Najib — arrived at about 8.30am.

The 1MDB trial today is before High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME