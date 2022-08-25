Pandelela launches first NFT ‘P.Zero1’

KUCHING (Aug 25): Malaysian diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong launched her first non-fungible token (NFT) ‘P.Zero1’ yesterday.

Starting at a bid price of RM2,000, fans can bid for sole ownership of the NFT that comes with personalised experience with Pandelela and a framed printout of the NFT which will be hand-delivered personally.

According to her Facebook post, the auction is being held Aug 24 to 31 via opensea.io.

An NFT is a unique identifier that can crytographically assign and prove ownership of a digital good which cannot be replicated. The unique token can be tied to digital images, songs, videos, or any real-life assets and traded using a verified blockhain technology.

In a press statement yesterday, Pandelela said the collectible was driven by the wish to have her own line of digital artworks portraying her professional and personal journey as an athlete.

“My vision is to share a piece of my story with the world and pay homage to the sport which has changed my life from a young Bidayuh village girl to an internationally recognised sportswoman.

“The P stands for Pandelela while ‘Zero1’ reflects my journey from a nobody to somebody in sports,” she said during the launch yesterday.

Pandelela shared that the pandemic has led to her discovery of new things like financial investment and cryptographic assets besides diving.

The exclusive NFT collectable was designed by digital artist Nicholas Chuan in collaboration with her management company, Knight Communications and Prime Sports NFT.

Pandelela has been appointed a brand ambassador by Luno, a regulated digital asset exchange based in Malaysia, on June 29 in ‘Move with Luno’ campaign to educate Malaysians on digital assets and dispel common misconceptions.