PAS Youth chief wants govt to stop international concerts in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has called on the government to cancel and disallow concerts from international artistes as they supposedly do not comply with the norms and values of Muslims in Malaysia.

Ahmad Fadhli, who is also the Pasir Mas MP, urged individuals and non-governmental organisations who share the same view to “rise together” and stop what he termed as the slow creep of “hedonism” into society.

“We will not hesitate to mobilise resistance throughout the country if this is ignored,” he said through a Facebook post.

“If there are brothers and sisters of our religion who will act as a shield for this effort, either with actions or with words, let us pray for them to be guided,” he added.

Ahmad Fadhli also said that PAS, through its members in Cabinet, will bring up the issue at the next meeting.

He had last week made similar statements denouncing international concerts, after American musician Billie Eilish performed at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on August 18. – Malay Mail