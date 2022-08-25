PH agrees on one logo for all four parties in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Pakatan Harapan (PH) today announced it will be using only one logo for the upcoming 15th general election.

But its presidential council also said the common coalition logo to be used may undergo a redesign to provide a fresh image for the national polls.

“The PH Presidential Council in its monthly meeting has decided on several matters in the face of the 15th General Election.

“Pakatan Harapan will contest under one logo, that is the Pakatan Harapan logo,” the four party leaders in the coalition said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and Sabah-based Upko president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau.

In Election 2018, PH was forced to use the PKR logo after the Registrar of Societies refused to approve the coalition’s registration as a body and its logo, citing problems with the documentation provided by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which was then one of its component parties.

PKR continued to use its own party logo in the recent Johor state election last March, breaking away from partners DAP and Amanah which fielded their candidates under the PH coalition logo. — Malay Mail