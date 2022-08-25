Prof Chin: Public confidence in judiciary up after verdict on Najib

KUCHING (Aug 25): Public confidence in the Malaysian judiciary has gone up following the imprisonment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, said Prof James Chin.

“The question number one is obviously on whether public confidence on the judiciary has gone up because before this, people thought the judiciary either acquit (Najib) or postpone his case,” the Professor of Asian Studies, University of Tasmania told The Borneo Post.

“I think the public confidence is on the new Chief Justice,” he added.

Chin however believes Najib will need to exhaust all legal options before calling it quits.

“The saga is actually not over yet. The ex-PM may file for judicial review on the Federal Court verdict and he also has the option to seek for pardon from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he explained.

Chin said the biggest impact the case has is on Umno, of which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is one of the vice-presidents.

“The biggest impact will be inside Umno. Ismail Sabri now will worry less about Najib who is after his job.

“If Najib is to be acquitted or his case postponed, he will be making a comeback and will be after Ismail Sabri’s job. Ismail Sabri is the biggest winner here,” he said.

Chin said the verdict would not change the Malaysian political landscape very much as the same political parties as before are gearing up for the next general election (or GE15).

The verdict too will not affect politics in Sarawak but it may affect Sabah’s because of Umno’s presence in there, he added.

“It will affect Sabah politics because there are many Najib supporters in Sabah but now most of them might not want to contest under the Umno banner,” he explained.

Najib, 69, began his 12-year-jail sentence on Tuesday after the Federal Court upheld the decision of the lower courts.

The SRC hearing took more than four years before reaching its conclusion Tuesday.