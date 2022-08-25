Racism has no room in Sarawak, says Muda

KUCHING (Aug 25): Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak backs Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice president Datuk Liwan Lagang’s call to ban PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang from entering Sarawak.

Muda Sarawak chairman Jeffery Ngui stressed that racism has no room in the state.

“Muda Sarawak echoes with the PRS vice president’s call on the state government to take steps to bar the PAS president from entering Sarawak,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

“Corruption has nothing to do with race and religion. The thought of labelling a particular race as the cause of corruption is not appropriate to be voiced out in our multiracial country as it has the potential to cause racial divisions.”

He was commenting on Abdul Hadi’s Aug 20 Facebook posting claiming non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras as the ‘roots of corruption’ in this country.

Ngui said the party wants Abdul Hadi to refrain from making “such insensitive remarks”, adding that to progress towards a better nation means having to dispel racial sentiments.