Rep: Sarawak govt serious about tackling corruption, malpractices

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Sarawak government is serious about tackling corruption, strongly opposes malpractices in governance, and has a strong foundation with clear objectives to address the issue, said Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The Tupong assemblyman, who is chief political secretary to the Premier, said Sarawak is one step ahead of other states in Malaysia in good governance practices such as establishing the Ombudsman (Unit) for checks and balances to ensure public interest is safeguarded.

“I would like to remind the Bandar Kuching MP that the Sarawak government was the first to sign an integrity pledge in Malaysia back in 2015 ahead of other states.

“This pledge has been renewed since. This shows the government’s concern on the issue and its commitment to nip malpractices in the bud.

“We were also the first to create the Integrity and Ombudsman portfolio on May 7, 2017 under the then-Chief Minister’s Department, before the Unit of Integrity and Ombudsman (Union) was set up in 2018,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s statement on Facebook post saying reforms are needed to prevent the possibility of abuse given the number of initiatives implemented by the Sarawak government through its government-linked companies (GLCs).

Fazzrudin pointed out the Sarawak government has also appointed a number of Certified Integrity Officers (CeIO) at various departments and agencies throughout the state.

He said all these are concerted efforts by the state government to ensure good governance and integrity.

“It is therefore perplexing for the Bandar Kuching MP to insinuate that reforms are needed to protect our institutions from being abused and also to somewhat suggest that there are no institutional safeguards in place to prevent abuse from occurring.

“Under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, we aim to transform our economy through a number of initiatives and development projects in the state.

“It is of utmost importance that these are implemented smoothly and swiftly – without leakages – for the benefit of all Sarawakians,” he said.

Fazzrudin opined the statement made by the DAP MP was malicious in its intent, which is to cast aspersions whilst trying to paint the state government in a negative light given the public interest in the issues that he mentioned of late.