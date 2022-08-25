Riding into future on Sabah’s first electric bus

KOTA KINABALU: On an early Tuesday morning, construction foreman Johan Abdul Shukor boarded “a ride into the future.”

Heading to work along with his ‘crew’ comprising of his son and two nephews, Johan got on Sabah’s first ever electric powered bus service – part of six-month trial run from June by Qhazanah Sabah Bhd (QSB), the State

Government’s investment arm.

The 15-minute ride from KFC Sulaman to Sepanggar north of the city was enough to leave an indelible impression on Haji Johan.

“Not only it is comfortable, but the interior of the bus is spacious and it’s air conditioned. The bus looks so modern,” he said.

When told that the bus is running on electricity from a bank of batteries, he said: “This is something people of my generation that have not gone out of the State can only experience by watching television show. To be on the bus is really like taking a ride into the future.”

Availing of the free rides on the trial service known as EbusKK was office worker Nur Hasliana who travelled from University Apartments 1 to Sepanggar.

Like Johan, the brief ride left positive impression on Nur Hasliana who said the EBusKK was a good starting point in efforts to modernise the State capital’s public transportation.

“This is already 2022. Surely people in Kota Kinabalu deserve a more systematic public transportation system. Especially in the economic era where buying a car is getting more expensive particularly for young graduates.

The effort of initiating systematic bus ride will help to alleviate traffic congestion and hopefully reduce the living expenditure.

“The fact that this is an electric bus means it is good for the environment as well,” she said.

Nur Hasliana said she was looking forward to the day when the EbusKK service would become the mainstay in the State capital’s public transportation system.

“At least we can enjoy a respite from the heat even if it’s just for a little while,” she said with a smile.

While the EbusKK trial run will operate until year end, its integration into the city public transportation service will take some time as various factors will need to be worked out first, QSB Head of Engineering and Energy, Jeremy Kimsin, said.

“We need to get feedback from various stakeholders including the various authorities such as Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board, Road Transport Department as well as various ministries and

departments.

“We also need to engage with those who are already providing public transportation services such as the bus and minibus operators. Their input would be invaluable,” he added.

He said the trial run service between the Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic in Sepanggar to Menara Kinabalu or state government administrative complex at Teluk Likas had provided valuable insights into the day-to-day operations of the electric bus.

“We are learning things like how often the batteries of this vehicle would have to be recharged and the duration as well as the type of maintenance that needs to be carried out on the bus,” Jeremy said.

He said the QSB technical team was also looking at possible locations of charging stations should electric powered buses be introduced as part of the city’s public transport system.

“This bus is a game changer; however, we have a long road ahead before it becomes a norm in our everyday life,” he added.

Towards the end, Jeremy added that just like any development projects, it first needs an initiation, and this is what QSB is committed for – to start the framework and work tirelessly with others to turn this eBus vision into

reality.