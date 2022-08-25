Sabah to send 466 athletes to Sukma

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 25): Sabah will send 466 athletes to the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) next month.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin said the Sabah contingent will participate in all 31 sports in the game which will be held in Kuala Lumpur from September 16 to 24.

“Our 466 athletes will compete in 294 events from the 426 being contested.

“From the 466 athletes, 182 of the athletes or 39 percent were selected during the SAGA Games (Sabah Games) in Keningau in 2019,” he said at a press conference at the Sabah Youth and Sport office here on Thursday.

The 31 events Sabah will compete are Aquatics (swimming and diving disciplines), Badminton, Cycling, Football (men only), Field Bowling, Gymnastics (artistic disciplines and gymnastics), Hockey (men and women), Karate, Archery, Shooting, Track and Field, Cruise, Pencak Silat, Squash, Tenpin Bowling, Wushu, Weight Lifting, Netball, Basketball (men and women), Volleyball (men and women indoor and beach events), E-Sport (Phone Mobile Legend event), Golf, Judo, Canoe, Cricket (men only), Muay Thai, Petanque, Rugby (men and women), Sepak Takraw (men and women), Tennis and Boxing.

Ellron said Sabah is targeting 40 gold medals and hopes to finish in the top five in the competition.

“Sabah’s best record was during the 19th Sukma in Perak in 2018 where our athletes managed to bring home 33 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 46 bronze medals and ranked sixth out of 15 participating contingents, including teams from our neighboring country Brunei Darussalam.

“On top of that, Sabah’s success in the Perak Sukma was when one of our athletes, Eugenius Lo Foh Soon was crowned the Sportsman’s Award after winning four gold medals and one silver medal in the archery event,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ellron said the State Ministry Youth and Sports had spent RM24.3 million in preparation for the games since 2019.

“This includes RM3.4 million for the event.

“I am confident that we can create history in this year’s Sukma as our athletes continue to be persistent in their training even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Well done to the Sabah MSN (National Sports Council) for maintaining good training momentum despite having to go through a very strict sports SOP, especially at the beginning of 2019 until April this year.

“High dedication including strong support from all associations, coaches, parents as well as athletes allows us to go through these challenging times.

“I also like to thank the Sabah State Government for the additional allocations to enable the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry to prepare the Sabah contingent with more comfortable conditions,” he said.

The 20th Sukma is a multi-sport event that will be held in Kuala Lumpur from September 16 to 24.

It was originally scheduled to be held Johor in July 2020 but were postponed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.