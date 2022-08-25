Sabah vulnerable to cross border migration, human trafficking

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 25): The awareness on human trafficking is key for Sabah in preparation to the shift of Indonesia’s capital move to Kalimantan.

“Due to Sabah’s geographical location, sharing borders Indonesia and the Philippines, cross border travel will become more fluid once Nusantara opens up, making Sabah vulnerable to cross border migration and human trafficking activities,” said Institute for Development Studies (Sabah) Chief Research Officer Richard T. Koh.

He said the institute will document and report the outcome of the talk to the State government for further mitigation planning of the potential impact from Indonesia’s new capital relocation.

Richard disclosed this at a talk entitled Cross Collaboration in Combating Human Trafficking in IDS hall, Kota Kinabalu on Thursday.

IDS Sabah in collaboration with the Embassy of the United States of America to Malaysia has invited Minal Patel Davis, director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence (MOHT&DV), City of Houston USA to give the talk. Due to its distinctive geographical and historical backgrounds, many studies in the past suggest that Sabah is one of the most vulnerable parts in Malaysia to the cross-border human trafficking activities.

Human trafficking is a booming international trade, making billion of dollars at the expense of millions of victims, many of them children, who are robbed of their dignity and freedom.

The criminal nature of the phenomena, the lack of legislation, benign neglect in some quarters and denial in others make information collection a challenge. Evidence suggests that the problem is global, significant and growing.

Minal’s undertaking within MOHT&DV emcompasses introducing a whole government approach to trafficking, filling gaps within the community based on internal and external stakeholder input, addressing unplanned disasters and crisis response, and providing funding for domestic violence issues.

“In the City of Houston, combating human trafficking is a city wide effort in providing protection, support and shelter for the victims, enforcement and policing of labour packed industries, and public awareness on ways to recognise trafficking activities published all around the City,” she explained.

Under her purview, the City of Houston became a US national model in combating human trafficking activities, offering formalized training of their comprehensive response and replicating the model to other US cities and international governments.