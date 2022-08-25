Sagah: Primary schools to have at least one teacher with Raspberry Pi training

SIBU (Aug 25): Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development aims to train at least one teacher from every primary school under 30 education districts in the state on the basics of using Raspberry Pi.

Its minister Datuk Roland Sagah said this means that by the end of this year, 1,265 teachers would have been trained to use the low cost, credit-card sized computer that plugs into a computer monitor.

“Last year, the ministry sought out an ambitious aim to foster innovation and digital skills among young children through the use of Raspberry Pi.

“It is a capable device that enables students to explore computing, and to learn how to program in languages like Scratch and Python.

“To date, our ministry has provided over 9,000 units of Raspberry Pi sets, including monitors, keyboards and mice to primary schools all over Sarawak.

“This is in line with our objective of promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM and ICT education to students in Sarawak,” he said before presenting certificates to 221 teachers from Sibu, Sarikei, Julau, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Maradong, Selangau and Betong districts who completed their two-month Training On Raspberry Pi programme at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here yesterday.

On the training, Sagah said their initial survey of teachers’ experience in the programme indicates an overwhelmingly positive response towards the training.

He said this training is not only conducted in the southern region and central region but also will be extended to the northern region of Sarawak.

“The training provided by UTS as well as other delivery partners consists of four levels of training which will be spread over three years.

“Teachers will be given the opportunity to learn the basics on using Pi as well as learn how we can teach coding to students to develop apps, games, and solve real world problems using Pi.

“It is our hope that the knowledge that teachers gain here will be cascaded down and scaled up to our students in the long term,” he said.

Earlier, UTS vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid said that the university is committed to supporting the Sarawak government’s Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The Raspberry Pi training is only one of the many initiatives that we are spearheading with the Sarawak government.

“Other initiatives include MEITD’s recent Study Sarawak roundtable discussions with fellow higher education institution partners and the Sarawak ministry of education, where we assisted in highlighting the opportunity for the government and higher education institutions to promote and elevate Sarawak as a premier regional education hub,” he said.

Also present were deputy ministers of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.