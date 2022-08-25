Sarawak to have its own Fisheries Dept soon, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Department of Fisheries (DoF) will soon be set up in view of the autonomy obtained by Sarawak in the issuance of deep sea fishing permits and licences, says Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

The Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said the formation of this new department would enable the state government to coordinate governance in the state’s fisheries sector.

“It’s time for us to take action so that we can empower our fishermen, and with the new department, we will be able to make some kind of modification in terms of our management (of the fisheries sector).

“Adjustment in terms of governance has to be made so that we can fully benefit from the autonomy,” he told reporters after officiating at his ministry’s Innovative and Creative Circle (ICC) mini convention here yesterday.

Asked if the new DoF Sarawak would clash with its federal counterpart, Dr Rundi said it would not.

He said fisheries in the state now come under the Department of Agriculture (DoA) Sarawak.

“But now we have this empowerment even though we are temporarily co-chairing with DoF Malaysia until we can form our own DoF,” he said.

He said with the state’s long coast, there is a need to strengthen the fisheries sector.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the federal and state governments for their efforts in making sure that we have certain autonomy that will be beneficial to our local fishermen to continue expanding the fisheries industry in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Rundi in his speech urged civil servants under his ministry to adopt a mindset of continuously improving and reinventing themselves not only for the good of the state government and the people of Sarawak but also themselves.

“The reason why this event is organised is not about contesting against one another but to create that spirit of wanting to continue to improve ourselves.

“We must benchmark ourselves with someone whom we think is more superior than us whether he or she is from within the state, outside Sarawak or beyond our country.

“If others can do it, so can we. This is my principle,” he said.

His deputy ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben, and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Edwin Abit were also present at the function.