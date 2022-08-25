Sri Aman man jailed five months for threatening to injure neighbour

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to five months in jail for threatening to injure his neighbour.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Philip Baingak, 20, from Sri Aman on his own guilty plea to a charge of criminal intimidation framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Syarifah Fatimah also ordered for the jail sentence to take effect from the date of Philip’s arrest.

According to the facts of the case, Philip threatened to injure his 25-year-old neighbour on Aug 21, 2022, around 6pm at a house at Bandar Baru Semariang here.

Philip’s mother lodged a police report when she saw him ran amok wielding a machete on his way to the victim’s house.

His mother stated he also regularly threatened her and other family members.

Philip was subsequently arrested on the same day around 6.15pm.

It is understood that the neighbour was unharmed in the incident.

The investigation revealed Philip angrily swung the machete at the victim’s fence and motorcycle because she had refused to lend him the bike.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Philip was unrepresented by counsel.