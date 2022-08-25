Two in Sibu fined RM11,000 each for poison-related offences

SIBU (Aug 25): A woman and a man have been fined RM11,000 each by the Sessions Court here yesterday after they pleaded guilty to violating Poisons Act 1952 and Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

The accused Sia La Ing, 43, and Sia Pung Luk, 37 who were unrepresented by counsels paid the fine.

According to the first charge, they were found to have possessed for sale eight articles listed in Appendix I and which contained poisons that are listed in the First Schedule of the Poisons Act 1952, without a licence under the Act at a shop in Lorong Salim 17 here at 2.40pm on June 20.

The items were Candy B+ complex, Soloco, Viagra Gold Candy, Hamer, Titan Candy Supplement, Double Coconut 10’s, American Booster, and a bottle containing orange and yellow tablets.

The poison detected were Tadalafil, Sildenafil, Dexamethasone, and Cyproheptadine.

They thus committed an offence under Section 13(a) of the poisons Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 32(2) of the same Act, read together under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM3,000 or a jail term not exceeding a year or both under Section 32(2) of the Poisons Act 1952, upon conviction.

The drugs shall be forfeited and be disposed of.

Judge Marutin Pagan fined them RM1,000 each in default one month jail.

For the second charge – possessing nine articles listed in Appendix II which are not registered products, at the same time and place.

It is a violation of Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Control Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 which is an offence under Regulation 30(1) of the same regulation and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The items were a box of Clobetamil G, Kiyome Kinoki Cleansing Detox Foot Pads (Ginger + Salt Foot Patch) 10s, Kiyome Kinoki Cleansing Detox Foot Pads 10s, Surut Ayu Jamu Herbal Ramuan Alami, Skyline Gaut Asam Urat, Minyak Panas Jerangau Cap Kuda (red), Minyak Panas Jerangau Cap Kuda (green), Kapsul Saraf Strong 20s and Minyak Lintah Gunung Asli + Belacak.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM25,000 or a jail term not exceeding three years or both and for a second or subsequent offence, shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding five years or both in accordance with Section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

The drugs shall also be forfeited and be disposed of.

For the offence, they were fined RM5,000 each in default three months’ jail.

They faced the third charge for having one article, to wit, Clobetamil G, which is an unnotified cosmetic, contravening Regulation 18A(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 which is an offence under Regulation 18A(15) of the same regulation and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, and read together under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

For the offence, they were fined RM5,000 each in default three months’ jail.

The prosecuting officer was Cannilia Kerine.