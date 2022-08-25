Yong: Federal minister admitting Project IC a challenge to Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 25): The public admission by a federal minister that the appointed leader of the Sabah chapter of his party is a holder of a Project IC is an open challenge to Sabahans to pursue the issue of the dubious citizenship documents issued by the Federal government to unqualified foreigners in Sabah.

Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee said the minister’s statement must be rebuked as it will be used as a reference to legitimise dubious documents issued under project IC.

“My legal and political opinion has always been that any citizenship documents issued to foreigners based on the false declaration made by the foreigner at the time of applying for Malaysian citizenship is not valid. In simple terms, this is called fraud. It cannot be legal and not sustainable in law.

“In the specific case of the Sabah MIC chief, he had, under oath, given evidence to the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Foreigners in Sabah in 2013. The report, published in the name of Yang Di Pertuan Agung in 2017, clearly stated that the current Sabah MIC chief was born in a foreign country but his MyKad code is -12- purporting to show that he was born in Sabah.

“I refer to page 207 (Witness 116: Peer Mohamad bin Kadir) of the RCI Report. This code -12- in his MyKad makes a mockery of all genuine Malaysians in Sabah or Sabahans.

“It is a different matter if his MyKad code shows that he is a foreign born, naturalised Malaysian. That would be a matter for the federal government.

“As it is, this MyKad with code -12- (Sabah born) is not only dubious but also a direct contravention of MA63 and the Malaysian Constitution which clearly stipulated that immigration into Sabah is the sole prerogative and power of the Sabah government,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Yong, who is a nominated assemblyman, pointed out that the law is clear that the Federal government is not allowed to issue Sabah MyKads (code -12-) to foreigners which illegally granted Sabahan status to foreigners.

“It has always been my view that, while the Federal government has power to grant citizenship to any foreigner, the Federal government has no power to grant Sabahan status to any foreigner or any other Malaysian.

“Sabahan status is the sole prerogative and power of the Sabah government.

“Therefore, the foreigners who have been granted citizenship under whatever circumstances, are only Malaysians like other Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia. They are not Sabahans until and unless they are approved by the Sabah government to be so,” he said.

“As the federal government has been unable or has refused to rectify the damage done to the integrity of MyKads, it is now the duty of the Sabah government to issue its own Sabah IC, the reasons and mechanism of which I have clearly spelled out at the Legislative Assembly and other public fora,” added Yong.