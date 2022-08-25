Zuraida: PBM not eyeing any seat in Sarawak in GE15

KUCHING (Aug 25): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is not eyeing any parliamentary seats in Sarawak in the 15th general elections (GE15), said its president-designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister denied it when when asked whether PBM will be contesting in the state in the next general polls, which is expected to be called by mid-2023.

“No, no, we are not (eyeing any seats in Sarawak),” she said in response to a question during a media conference held after the re-launching of Saraspice Sdn Bhd at the Icom Square here today.

Zuraida added: “When the time comes, you will see, that’s all.”

Earlier, she declined to comment on whether PBM would reconsider its application to join Barisan Nasional (BN) on the grounds that “there is no BN here (in Sarawak)”.

She said there was no point for her to talk about PBM’s application to join BN since the coalition does not exist in the state, at present.

According to Zuraida, PBM will look at the best interest of the party and stick to its plans.

She also hinted that the development in politics can be versatile.

“Today, you stand. Tomorrow, you sit down, You don’t know (what is going to happen next),” she said.

It is worth noting that the PBM president is currently Datuk Larry Sng, who is Julau MP.

Recently, PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said the party’s Supreme Council was ready to hold talks with BN with regards to its application to join the coalition.

He said PBM was also ready to negotiate with the BN Supreme Council if there were any issues or matters that needed to be clarified.

It has been reported that PBM submitted its application to join BN last month.