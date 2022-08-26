294 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): Sabah recorded 294 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 10.52 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 2,841 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“A total of eight districts recorded double-digit cases led by Kota Kinabalu with 72, a reduction of 42 cases compared to yesterday’s total.

“Among the other districts that recorded double digit cases are Sandakan 36 cases (-8), Tawau 26 cases (+13), Penampang 25 cases (+13), Beaufort 20 cases (+12), Tuaran 16 cases (-9), Putatan 13 cases (-7) and Lahad Datu 11 cases.

“Four districts namely Beluran, Kalabakan, Nabawan and Tongod did not record any new infections on Friday,” he said.

A total of 290 of the 294 cases recorded on Friday are in Category 1 and Category 2, as well as four cases in Category 4.