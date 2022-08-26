Abd Karim: India ranks fifth for most visitor arrivals to S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 26): India ranked fifth place for visitor arrivals to Sarawak, reveals Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We are happy to share the positive increase of 304 per cent in visitor arrivals from India from January to July 2022 compared to the same time period in 2021. We anticipate more arrivals as we open our borders with relaxed health protocols.

“Indian tourists’ arrivals to Malaysia has shown positive upward trend of 15 per cent growth pre-pandemic in 2019,” he said today during a press conference on Travel Agent Federation of India’s (TAFI) Convention 2022 to be held for the first time here Sept 20 to 23 .

Indian tourist arrivals to Sarawak numbered about 26,700 in 2019.

Abdul Karim said some 500 delegates are expected at the convention to be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

He said Sarawak started tapping into India as a new tourism market in 2019 and intensified the effort in 2020 through STB’s participation in a series of webinars by Tourism Malaysia Chennai involving South Indian travel agents to highlight Sarawak as a tourism destination.

“Interest in Sarawak started to build up and this was manifested through STB’s inaugural virtual participation in ITB Asia India in 2021, followed by ITB Asia India in April of this year, allowing Sarawak Tourism to look forward to more engagement sessions with Indian tourism stakeholders on a larger scale.

“The TAFI Convention 2022 in Kuching is indeed the culmination of all efforts in promoting Sarawak to India the past two years. I am confident that more promotional initiatives are being planned and will be executed in the future to boost both Sarawak and India’s tourism industry post pandemic,” he said.

Abdul Karim noted that TAFI Convention 2022 is a golden opportunity to ramp up Sarawak’s visibility in India and showcase to Indian travel agent partners why Sarawak should be their next destination of choice for tourism and business events.

“Focusing on building a more resilient tourism industry and responsible tourism post-pandemic, TAFI Convention 2022 is incorporating “Build Back Better” theme to promote sustainable and responsible tourism practices, conservation and advanced greening efforts.

“This is very much in-line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to build a better tourism ecosystem that will sustainably serve the needs of its visitors, local hosts and the state as a whole in a sustainable manner,” he said.

TAFI Convention 2022 will feature a number of speakers which include industry players, state government representatives, as well as leaders from the tourism industry who will be engaging in stimulating dialogues as well as ways to build resilience as the tourism industry moves beyond the pandemic.

Delegates will be able to immerse in an authentic Sarawak experience with a tribal-inspired theme showcasing the best of Sarawak’s culture and gastronomical offerings.

TAFI had held conventions in 1999 at Kuala Lumpur and in 2007 at Kota Kinabalu. This will be its third convention in Malaysia.

Also present at the press conference were Tourism Malaysia’s director general Dato’ Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, TAFI president Ajay Prakash, Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor, Business Events Sarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman, and Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Sarawak Chapter chairman Oscar Choo.