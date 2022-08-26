Abd Karim: Miri Convention Centre to be completed in 2025

KUCHING (Aug 26): Miri Convention Centre is expected to be completed in 2025, reveals Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He stated that Miri possesses the potential for business events as some international corporations have opened Asia Pacific offices here and require the right infrastructure.

“A new convention centre will attract more business visitors to Sarawak while being a versatile venue for festivals, sporting and other public events,” he said in a press statement issued by Miri Business Events Committee (MBEC) yesterday.

Abdul Karim received a courtesy call from MBEC delegates at his office here yesterday to discuss matters on the proposed convention centre for the northern region of Sarawak.

He added that it was encouraging to have more industry and non-industry players coming forward with proposals for new convention and exhibition topic ideas.

MBEC also introduced its committee comprising five sub-committees – leading stakeholder, product, destination marketing, human capital, and business development.

The delegates also presented its latest calendar of activities for Miri which will include industry training, product testing, and a familiarisation trip for selected potential conference and incentive organisers.

“It is our goal to develop Miri as an attractive business event city for international meetings, conferences, exhibitions and other business-related events of all scales,” said MBEC.

According to its chairman Adam Yii, who is also Mayor of Miri, most business events in the resort city are held in hotels and a more suitable venue is needed to meet the increasing demand.

“Miri’s value proposition would increase tenfold with a purpose-built convention centre. The Committee is very pleased to collaborate closely with Dato Sri Abdul Karim to make Sarawak’s second convention centre a reality.

“We will work closely with other industries to fully utilise the centre by developing the right programming,” said Yii.

Business Events Sarawak’s (BESarawak) CEO Amelia Roziman who was also present added that MBEC will draw up a Miri Business Event Masterplan to navigate the growth and regulate present and future development of Miri.

“BESarawak will support this to ensure Miri’s development is in line with Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, where business events play a major role in achieving the strategy’s aspirations,” said Amelia.

Other activities for the year in Miri include a legacy workshop, Congress Certification Programme Plus workshop, #TRIBESPIRIT team building for industry partners, and launch of Ambassadors Club in conjunction with TriBE Assembly @ Miri.

For more information on MBEC’s activities, send email to Elynnie Dominic Jaul at elynnie@sarawakcb.com.