Academicians believe early tabling of National Budget 2023 means early GE15

KUCHING (Aug 26): It is possible that the shifting of tabling the National Budget 2023 from Oct 28 to Oct 7 has got to do with the date of dissolving the Parliament to pave way for the next general election (GE15) this year rather than next year, opines Assoc Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

“I think when the tabling of National Budget 2023 is brought forward to an earlier date, it’s got to be linked to holding the GE15 early,” said the social-cultural professor from Universiti Malaya (UM).

The five-year term of the Malaysian Parliament is legally due only next year but speculation is rife that it could be held this year.

Awang Azman also felt that Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob had given in to the demand of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition for early polls.

“Finally he conceded to the coalition’s decision.”

The academician believed that the PN had wanted an early GE15 so that there will be little opportunity or time for the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) to launch or intensify their propaganda war.

The embattled Umno, in which Ismail Sabri is a leader, is one of the partners in PN.

“Umno (in particular) is pressured to have an early GE15 to ensure that PH would not be having ample time to manipulate the (highly controversial) LCS case.

“Early GE15 would also give the splintered parties within the PH ample time to regroup and to be more focussed on issues at hand,” opined Awang Azman.

“For instance, when ample time was given to the PH, they were able to get their new coalition logo registered,” he said.

Awang Azman added it is also possible for Ismail Sabri to dissolve Parliament right after he tables the National Budget 2023 on Oct 7.

He said this had been done, in particular during the administration of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he was the fourth Malaysia Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Professor Emeritus Shad Saleem Faruqi from the UM Faculty of Law also believed that the GE15 would be held this year for some obvious reasons.

“It does look like the Prime Minister is opening up the option of having an election soon after the tabling of the National Budget 2023.”

Shad believed things on Ismail Sabri’s mind include the possibility of flash floods affecting major cities and towns towards the end of the year.

“The flood season and the SPM (public examination) dates need to be avoided. He has to reconcile many conflicting needs and among them are the demand by Umno for early polls and the bleak economic forecasts for next year,” he said.

According to reports from various national newspapers in Kuala Lumpur, the National Budget 2023, initially scheduled to be tabled on Oct 28, has now been brought forward to Oct 7.

The decision on the matter was conveyed by the Prime Minister when the Cabinet met earlier today and that Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz will be presenting the budget at the next Parliament sitting.

Earlier on, Zafrul had been reported as saying that the National Budget 2023 will be tabled according to the Parliament’s calendar, which is on Oct 28.

Dr Mahathir had also chipped in to the date speculation when he said that the GE15 is unlikely to be held before the tabling of the national budget due to a fracture between political parties at the government’s side.