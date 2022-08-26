Academicians give take on Malaysian political landscape, judiciary system after Najib’s verdict

KUCHING (Aug 26): The imprisonment of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who was also former Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and former Umno president, for misappropriating funds of SRC International will have no bearing on the Malaysian political landscape.

Political science professor of Universiti Putra Malaysia and Fellow of Academy of Sciences Malaysia, Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan said the political landscape of the country has been decided through the 2018 general elections which Pakatan Harapan then won with a simple majority.

“(Now) no political party or coalition of political parties had won with absolute majority. Therefore, there is a need for negotiation between competing factions to secure a majority in order to be invited by the King to form the government.

“This is good as it would bring about more genuine cooperation as parties negotiate among themselves,” he said

Such process would give rise to inclusivity as everybody and everyone is important. This differs from the past when the former BN won each successive general election with two-third majority and a few landslide wins.

The new political norm in Malaysia would be based on the 2018 general election with intense negotiation between winners to band together for sufficient majority to form the government.

Such negotiation would bring about mutual respect and genuine desire to work together in sharing power and the spoils of governing. A government formed in this manner would result in a government of the people, by the people, for the people, stressed Jayum.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya’s Sociocultural professor Assoc Prof Dr Awang Awang Pawi said he was confident the future of Malaysian politics can be saved as politicians have learnt a lesson from Najib’s imprisonment.

“The lesson learnt is to have integrity at all times and not engage in any wrongdoing,” he said, pointing out the appropriate jail sentence of 12 years which might increase if convicted for other cases as well.

On public confidence in the Malaysian judicial system after the verdict on Najib, both academicians concurred that upholding the law to the letter and on the premise that no one is above the law prevailed.

Jayum pointed out that the integrity of the justice system lies not in the decisions that it makes but on how the branch of governance discharges its duty without fear and favour regardless of who comes before them. Equally important is the motto that justice is blind.

“The verdict on the former Prime Minister whose sentence was upheld by the highest court was a test case on the independence of the judiciary.

“The common opinion and perception that Malaysian judiciary and its judges have for some time been allegedly under the influence of politics has been dispelled with the judgment by the Federal Court, the highest court in the judicial system on the former prime minister,” he stated.

He opined that Najib should not complain as he has been given due process under our law and the decision of the Federal Court on his appeal was regarded as exerting independence of the judiciary system in the country.

“The hard decision that these learned judges made have restored public confidence in the country’s judiciary system and the rule of law. It is a start to the healing process that would bring back good governance through separation of power between the three branches of government, namely, legislative, executive and judiciary,” added Jayum.

Awang Azman said public confidence in the Malaysian judicial system has upped after the conclusion of the case against Najib.

“No one is above the law even a former Prime Minister. I believe there was no political intervention on the court verdict,” he stated.