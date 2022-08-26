Batu Kitang plant module shutdown this weekend to disrupt water supply

KUCHING (Aug 26): The full shutdown of Module 8, Plant 4 at Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant this weekend will result in a supply disruption for certain areas here.

The Kuching Water Board (KWB) said in a press statement today that the affected areas will be Jalan Matang, Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa, Jalan Matang-Kampung Telaga Air, Kampung Stoh-Rambungan, Petra Jaya, Bukit Siol, Demak Laut, Muara Tebas, Santubong, Bako, and their surrounding areas.

The planned supply disruption will start at 9am tomorrow (Aug 27) and end at 8am Sunday (Aug 28).

KWB explained the full shutdown is necessary to enable the replacement of the suction and delivery valve treated water pump.

“Consumers will experience low water pressure, air locks, and dirty water even during the recovery period.

“They are advised to be prepared for the said occasion. The board regrets for the inconvenience caused to consumers,” KWB added.

For enquiries, the public can contact the KWB Call Centre on 082-222333 or send an SMS to 019-8866650.