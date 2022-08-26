Bintulu firemen’s quick action saves house from fiery end

SIBU (Aug 26): Quick action of firefighters saved a house from being completely destroyed by fire that broke out at Taman Sebiew Indah in Bintulu Thursday evening.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu head Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, in a statement, said a distress call was received at 8.57pm.

“When the firefighters arrived at the house, they saw the fire in the upper room of a house at Taman Sebiew Indah. They managed to save about 50 per cent of the two-storey house,” he said in a statement today.

He said the firemen took about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire and wrap up the operation.

The cause of the fire and loss incurred have yet to be ascertained.