DAP man claims more pig carcasses dumped into Sg Semenggo 2

KUCHING (Aug 26): Another 12 new sacks believed to contain pig carcasses were dumped into Sungai Semenggo 2 this morning, claimed Michael Kong from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen questioned whether the carcasses could be infected with African Swine Fever (ASF).

“Over the last one week, we have seen over 50 sacks being thrown into this river. If indeed it is really infected pigs, then how bad is the situation of African Swine Fever in Kuching? At the same time, what steps are the authorities taking to contain this virus?” he said in a statement.

“Any further inaction or delay may lead to more indiscriminate disposal which may then affect the ecosystem and public health.”

Kong called for steps to be taken to identify the access point to Sungai Semenggo 2 and to block it to prevent further illegal dumping into the river.

He stressed the authorities should look into the matter with great urgency.