Drug trafficking accused facing four more charges

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): A 48-year-old man, who is facing three drug trafficking charges, was charged with four drug possession charges at the High Court here on Friday.

Yii Hock Kiong, who appeared before Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell, pleaded not guilty to the four charges.

Yii was accused of having 41.79 grams of Ketamine at the ground floor of a residence at Jalan Lintas Kepayan at 9.25am on February 22, 2020.

He also accused of having 0.1 gram of Nimetazepam, 7.91 grams of Amphetamine and 189.5 grams of Nitrazepam at level 12 of the same residence at 9.51am on the same day.

The charges of possessing Ketamine, Nimetazepam and Amphetamine are framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while having Nitrazepam is under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

Yii had on March 8 claimed trial to two counts of trafficking in syabu and a charge of trafficking in Ketamine.

On the first to the third counts, he was accused of trafficking in 943.39 grams, 69.43 grams and 2,280.06 grams of syabu, syabu and ketamine respectively.

The alleged offences were committed at the said residence between 9.25am and 9.51am on the same day.

The court fixed December 5 for pre-trial case management and in the meantime, the accused, who was represented by counsel Amli Nohin, will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the cases.