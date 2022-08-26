Group exec chairman: Marina ParkCity a thriving community and business hub

MIRI (Aug 26): Marina ParkCity is the realisation of a vision to expand Miri towards the sea using a mixed use master plan that sets a new benchmark for liveability and accessibility for residents in Miri and the region, said ParkCity Group executive chairman Datuk Seri Yaw Chee Siew.

He added it has now become a magnet and popular spot for community-centric lifestyle and central business district in Miri as a sustainable and healthy city.

“Much of everyday lifestyle in Miri today has shifted to Marina ParkCity and Miri Times Square is a thriving commercial and financial hub,” he pointed out.

Yaw was speaking at the handover of letters of award today for the construction and fit-in of Shell Malaysia Upstream Headquarters at Miri Times Square inside Marina ParkCity which was built on reclaimed sea.

He was representing developer Pantai Bayu Indah SdnBhd while Shell Malaysia chairman Ivan Tan represented Shell Malaysia Upstream.

The ceremony was witnessed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Yaw regarded the award as a significant milestone for Miri City and its economy, saying it is only the start of placing the city on the chart as a regional and commercial hub and destination.

He said this new Shell headquarters will be the latest landmark green building for Miri City and it is designed with sustainable features and Green Building Index (GBI) Gold Rating and wellbeing of Shell staff in mind.

The 14-storey building will also use 50 per cent less water than a conventional office building with the use of solar panels and rainwater harvesting that significantly lowers operational emissions and is more environment-friendly.

The emphasis on social responsibility is reflected in an optimum good indoor environment with external windows on all four sides providing abundant natural light and a panoramic view.

Yaw looked forward to this headquarters to further stimulate the oil and gas industry in Miri and pledged to complete and hand over the building to Shell by the end of 2023.