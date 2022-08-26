Indonesian tourist dies in Papar after accident

PAPAR (Aug 26): An Indonesian tourist died while being treated in a hospital here following a road accident at Kilometer 36 Kimanis/Keningau Road on Thursday.

Papar police chief Deputy Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead by doctors at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Kamaruddin said the incident happened at 5.30pm when the private van, with 14 Indonesian tourists, was heading to Kota Kinabalu from Keningau.

Police investigation revealed that the van driver had lost control of the wheel as it was approaching a sharp turn while coming down from a hill.

The van skidded on the road before it ended on its side.

Two passengers were rushed to the hospital in ambulances but the victim was pronounced dead two hours later.

The other injured victim is reported to be in stable condition, said Kamaruddin, adding that the other passengers and the van driver suffered minor injuries.

The van driver has been remanded by police to assist investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.