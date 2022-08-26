Local engineers given priority to handle projects in Sabah -Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): The state government is giving priority to local engineers and consultants to implement state and federal projects in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said Sabah has many engineers and consulting firms who are qualified and capable of being consultants for any project offered by the state and federal governments if they are given the opportunity.

However he said most of the consulting firms for federal government projects are directly appointed from Peninsular Malaysia.

“If the projects implemented are facing problems or experiencing delay, it is difficult for the state government department or agency to take any action because they are directly appointed by the federal government,” he said in a statement after receiving a courtesy call from the Association of Malaysian Consulting Engineers, Sabah Branch at his office on Thursday.

The visit was led by its chairman, Ir Razalie Sindong accompanied by deputy chairman Ir Chin Shu Ying, honorary secretary Ir Benny Sing. Also in attendance was the Permanent Secretary of the Public Works Ministry, Hanafiah Datuk Seri Panglima Kassim.

According to Bung who is also the Public Works Minister, there are several cases of federal government projects implemented in this state where the consultants appointed directly from Peninsular Malaysia are facing problems.

He said bridge construction on the Libaran-Sandakan by-pass road is one of the examples, where the bridge structure that was built collapsed three times and road cannot be used.

“We do not deny the ability of engineers or consultants from outside, but if we appoint local consultants they better understand the structure and condition of the earth surface in this state.

“Meanwhile, if any problems occur, we, especially the Public Works Ministry can take appropriate follow-up action,” he explained.

Bung added another constraint for the government, especially his ministry, to appoint local consultants is the ministry has not yet been upgraded as a certified department.

“This should not happen because the Sabah Public Works Department has existed for a long time and has hundreds of certified and experienced engineers to handle a development project,” he said.

According to Bung, this matter has already been raised with the Public Works Ministry and they have received a letter in early July this year to start discussions to upgrade as a certified department.