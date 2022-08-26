Man jailed 13 months, fined RM5,000 for hitting, threatening to kill wife

KUCHING (Aug 26): A man was sentenced to 13 months in jail and RM5,000 fine by a magistrates’ court today after he pleaded guilty to hitting and threatening to kill his wife.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Senal Jihiem, 46, from Lundu, after two charges were read to him by a court interpreter.

Senal committed criminal intimidation and caused hurt to his wife, 42, at Kpg Abang Bura, Jalan Padawan, around 8pm on Aug 14.

He was fined RM2,000 in default six months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same code which provides for a jail term up to a year and a up to RM2,000 fine, upon conviction.

He was also fined RM3,000 in default seven months’ jail under Section 506 of the Penal Code, for committing criminal intimidation against his wife by threatening to kill her.

The section provides for a jail term up to seven years, or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Senal had run amok when his wife brought up the subject of him always drinking and being drunk.

He reacted by hitting her and wielding a butcher’s knife at her saying ‘kamu jangan banyak cakap dengan saya, nanti saya tetak bunuh kamu’ (you don’t speak up to me, I will slash and kill you).

She subsequently went to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment of her injured hands, left ear and back.

A police report was lodged which led to Senal being arrested on Aug 22.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Senal was unrepresented by a counsel.