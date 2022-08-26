Mass rabies vaccination in Miri, Kuching this weekend

BINTULU (Aug 26): A mass rabies vaccination, licensing and microchipping programme for dog owners in Miri and Kuching will take place this Aug 27 and 28.

According to Sarawak Disaster Information; for dog owners in Miri, the two-day programme will be held at the compound of Pasar Rakyat Marudi (Tamu) from 9am to 4pm.

Similar programme will be conducted in Kota Sentosa in Kuching on Aug 27 from 9am to 3pm at the parking lot of Kota Sentosa Basketball Court.

Dog owners are advised to send one person to the counter for registration while another person has to wait in the vehicle with the dog.

After the vaccination, dog owners are to quarantine and isolate their dogs for 28 days to let them build immunity against rabies. They must ensure their dogs are kept within their home compound only.

Those attending the programme are advised to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.