Miri general worker jailed, fined for threatening to kill mum

MIRI: A 21-year-old general worker was today sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM500 in default one month in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here for threatening to kill his mother.

Mohd Nurhaffis Mohd Hanis of Kampung Lereng Bukit here had initially pleaded not guilty during pre-trial case management.

However, he later pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, he threatened to cause his mother’s death on Aug 2, 2022 at 3.33am at a house in Desa Senadin.

In mitigation, Mohd Nurhaffis pleaded for leniency as this was his first offence and claimed the incident was caused by a misunderstanding.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case before Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.