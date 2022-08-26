Orang Ulu group promotes culture in KL, Penang

SIBU (Aug 26): The Sarawak Kayan Association (PKS) has recently performed and showcased the Orang Ulu culture at the “Orang Ulu Dance and Music” event in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

According to PKS chairman Danny Bungan, the event which ran consecutively from Aug 12 to 19 was held to promote the culture of Orang Ulu to the West Malaysians and foreigners alike.

He said it was also to regenerate the cultural tourism sector in Malaysia which was badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to promote the Orang Ulu culture to the national and international levels.

“A group of 21 PKS members comprising dancers and musicians from different longhouses in Sungai Asap, Belaga had performed in front of visitors at the Pavilion Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur and Straits Quay in Penang throughout the programme.

According to Danny, the experienced performers who had performed before federal and state leaders during their visits to Belaga and Kapit received overwhelming response at both venues and among the items performed during the events were ‘Sape’ and ‘Jatung Utang’ musical performances as well as ‘Datun Julut’ and ‘Agai’ (warrior) dances.

He thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Tourism Malaysia for the grant and trust in PKS to organise the programme as well as to the state’s ministry and Sarawak Tourism Board for their contributions.